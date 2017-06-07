Learners celebrate with a Star Ball

Learning Disability Week was celebrated in style at Newton Stewart ARC (Activity & Resource Centre).

An exciting programme of events was held including an awards ceremony, information event, nature walk, sports competitions, extra opening at The Merrick Café. The week ended with the main event, The Star Ball at Douglas Ewart High School. Guests were greeted by Amy Farley playing the bagpipes as they entered the red carpet and were treated to refreshments and canapes.

A range of talent on show included The Galloway Dance Ballroom Dancers and Electric Velvet. Photographer Stephen Jolly covered the event and provided the very popular photo booth, which was a lot of fun. Master of ceremonies, John Kirkpatrick, kept the activities moving along at a pace.

Pauline Herries, ARC unit manager, said: “The members and staff of the ARC put in a lot of planning and work to ensure the success of our activities. Thank you to everyone who was involved and who supported us. I’d particularly like to thank Enable Scotland for its generous donation towards the costs of The Star Ball.”

Learning Disability Week is a week to share stories, learn lessons from the past, and consider how we can work towards building a better future.