Latest planning applications

The following planning applications have been lodged with Dumfries and Galloway Council:

NEWTON STEWART, 17 Arthur Street, alterations and erection of first floor extension to rear elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mrs G Cameron (17/0446/FUL).

WIGTOWN, The Old Bank Bookshop, erection of detached outbuilding; applicant Mrs Joyce Cochrane (17/0599/FUL).

LESWALT, erection of dwellinghouse, installation of septic tank and soakaway system, formation of access (renewal of planning permission in principle previously approved under 14/P/1/0056 and 09/P/10045); applicant Shearings Hotels Ltd (17/0530/FUL).

PORTPATRICK, alterations and extensions, applicant Shearings Hotel Ltd (17/0531/LBC).

GLENLUCE, Challochmun Lodge, erection of detached domestic garage; applicant Mr Patrick Crawley (17/0524/FUL).

BORGUE, Seaward House, erection of replacement domestic annexe; applicant Dr R Simpson (17/0525/FUL).