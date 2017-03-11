Latest planning applications

Registered this week:
STRANRAER, 36 Woodland Road, extension to front elevation of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr R Steel (17/0343/FUL).
DRUMMORE, Clashwhannon Caravan Park, Stair Street, installation of replacement roof covering; applicant Clashwhannon Caravan Park (17/0323/FUL).
PORT LOGAN, Tigh-na-Bruaich, Mull Hill, erection of detached painting studio to rear of dwellinghouse; applicant Mr and Mrs Robert Bower (17/0353/FUL).
GATEHOUSE OF FLEET, Littleton Dairy, erection of extension to existing biomass building; applicant Culquha Farm Ltd (17/0324/FUL).
CASTLE DOUGLAS, field between Chapmanton Farm and Hilltown Farm, Crossmichael Road, erection of dwellinghouse, installation of septic tank and soakaway and erection of general purpose agricultural building; applicant Mr John Kerr (17/0240/FUL).