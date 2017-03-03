Latest planning applications

Registered this week:

STONEYKIRK, Rhins Men’s Shed, formerly Stoneykirk Village Hall, St Stephens, installation of 10 replacement UPVC windows and two timber doors; applicant Rhins Men’s Shed (17/0183/FUL).

GLENLUCE, Browtop, erection of dwellinghouse and installation of septic tank and soakaway; applicant Mr and Mrs Stirling (17/0287/FUL).

WHITHORN, 45-47 George Street, installation of replacement external fire door on part of north-facing elevation of rear extension of building; applicant The Whithorn Trust (17/0028/FUL).

WHITHORN, Whithorn News, 9 George Street, installation of canopy to front elevation; applicant Mr Bhupendra Amin (17/0077/LBC).

KIRKCOWAN, Inchmallch, near Kirkcowan, erection of single-storey dwellinghouse, installation of septic tank and soakaway, and formation of access; applicant Mr William Sharkey (17/0264/FUL).