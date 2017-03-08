Late Christmas present for Relationships Scotland

Staff and board members from Relationships Scotland Dumfries and Galloway (RSDG) received a generous late Christmas present from Merlin Dernie of the Dumfries Christmas Fair committee when she presented the team with a cheque for £4,100.

RSDG Service and Development Manager John Dougan said: “We are grateful that Merlin and the rest of the committee decided to support Relationships Scotland Dumfries and Galloway with a share of the money raised at their annual Dumfries Christmas Fair. It was an excellent event and we are proud to be associated with it and the organisation.”

Chairman of the Board Duncan McEachran added: “As the only charity in Dumfries and Galloway providing relationships counselling, family mediation and child contact this money will enable us to continue to help families across the region.”

Treasurer and Relationship Counsellor, Morag Chisholm said: “This organisation provides invaluable support to adults and children facing difficulties in their relationships, including separation and divorce, which can have long lasting negative impacts on everyone involved. We are very grateful to the Committee of the Dumfries Christmas Fair for their generous support.”