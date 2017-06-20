Kirkin’ o’ the Wigtown Principals

The Kirkin’ of the Principals for this year’s Wigtown Riding of the Marches took place in Wigtown Parish Church last Sunday. The Cornet Richard Oxley, Cornet’s Lass Lyndsay Wilson, Ensign Mhairi McConnell and Marshal Rob Carr all look resplendent in the summer sunshine.

Organisers of the event have put out a request for volunteers to act as foot stewards for the Riding of the Marches on July 22.

If you can help please come to a meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 7.30pm in Beltie Books & Cafe, Wigtown.

Foot stewards are needed to help direct traffic, and keep spectators safe along the riding of the Marches route.

For more information call Andrew Wilson 01988 402730 or 07722114518.

The best turned-out horse and rider in the senior and junior categories will be judged this year by former Cornet Sandy Adams from Grange of Cree, who let the rideout in 1959.