Kirkcudbright young artists’ presentations

The Kirkcudbright Young Artist Presentation Evening was held last Friday in the Tolbooth where an exhibition of all the winners’ artwork is now on display.
This can be viewed throughout June and July and then all of these winning entries will go on display in the Cochran Hall as part of this year’s Art and Crafts Trail which runs from Thursday 4th until Monday 7th August.
The Young Artist competition was judged by local artists Ross Fulton, Pauline Saul and Margaret Milligan. Trophies, certificates and prizes, which were given as vouchers redeemable at the Gem Shop in Castle Douglas, were provided by Kirkcudbright Rotary Club and were presented by Christine Wimbush to the winners in the various categories as follows:
The Overall prize and the William Hanna Clarke Trophy went to Nick Gallagher. Every student whose art work was submitted by the schools will be presented with a Kirkcudbright Rotary Club ‘Participation’ certificate in their schools over the next week.
Prizes
Primary Schools
The Rotary Primary Schools’ Art Trophy : Alex Lockhart (Kirkcudbright) *This lucky student will also have the opportunity to work with Margaret Milligan for half a day in her art studio.
2nd prize : Flora Kennedy (Auchencairn)
3rd prize : Sophie Shaw (Borgue)
Best in School prizes
Auchencairn : Sandy Ross
Borgue : Noah Goodare
Gatehouse : Freya Fenton
Kirkcudbright : Bruce Copeman
Twynholm : Molly Maxwell
Endeavour prizes
Auchencairn : Caiden McKeen
Borgue : Sally Shaw
Gatehouse : Max Hannay
Kirkcudbright : Robyn McCulloch
Twynholm : Devin Reid
Junior Secondary School
The Wimbush Trophy : Tamsin Surtees
2nd prize : Maya Robinson
3rd prize : Johnny Blaschek
Endeavour prizes
1 Jennifer Robinson
2 Jess McLachlan
3 Julia Dzieciatowska
4 Brady Storey
Senior Secondary School
The Kirkcudbright 2000 Trophy : Nick Gallagher - Philpot
2nd prize : Connor Bradley
3rd prize : Beadea Kirsch
Rotary President’s Choice : Carla Milne