Kirkcudbright young artists’ presentations

The Kirkcudbright Young Artist Presentation Evening was held last Friday in the Tolbooth where an exhibition of all the winners’ artwork is now on display.

This can be viewed throughout June and July and then all of these winning entries will go on display in the Cochran Hall as part of this year’s Art and Crafts Trail which runs from Thursday 4th until Monday 7th August.

The Young Artist competition was judged by local artists Ross Fulton, Pauline Saul and Margaret Milligan. Trophies, certificates and prizes, which were given as vouchers redeemable at the Gem Shop in Castle Douglas, were provided by Kirkcudbright Rotary Club and were presented by Christine Wimbush to the winners in the various categories as follows:

The Overall prize and the William Hanna Clarke Trophy went to Nick Gallagher. Every student whose art work was submitted by the schools will be presented with a Kirkcudbright Rotary Club ‘Participation’ certificate in their schools over the next week.

Prizes

Primary Schools

The Rotary Primary Schools’ Art Trophy : Alex Lockhart (Kirkcudbright) *This lucky student will also have the opportunity to work with Margaret Milligan for half a day in her art studio.

2nd prize : Flora Kennedy (Auchencairn)

3rd prize : Sophie Shaw (Borgue)

Best in School prizes

Auchencairn : Sandy Ross

Borgue : Noah Goodare

Gatehouse : Freya Fenton

Kirkcudbright : Bruce Copeman

Twynholm : Molly Maxwell

Endeavour prizes

Auchencairn : Caiden McKeen

Borgue : Sally Shaw

Gatehouse : Max Hannay

Kirkcudbright : Robyn McCulloch

Twynholm : Devin Reid

Junior Secondary School

The Wimbush Trophy : Tamsin Surtees

2nd prize : Maya Robinson

3rd prize : Johnny Blaschek

Endeavour prizes

1 Jennifer Robinson

2 Jess McLachlan

3 Julia Dzieciatowska

4 Brady Storey

Senior Secondary School

The Kirkcudbright 2000 Trophy : Nick Gallagher - Philpot

2nd prize : Connor Bradley

3rd prize : Beadea Kirsch

Rotary President’s Choice : Carla Milne