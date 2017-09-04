Kirkcudbright Rotary go quackers

Kirkcudbright Rotary Club held its 10th Annual Duck Race on Sunday 27th August.

The large crowd which gathered for this fun event saw a record number of entries in both the small duck and the larger Corporate Duck races.

Some of the colourful entries for the duck race

In all just under 2,000 plastic ducks were released into the water. The ducks were recovered by the town’s Sea Cadets. The winner of the small duck race was Mollie Wilkinson from Cheshire with first place in the Corporate Race going to Kirkcudbright’s Donald Haining.

Immediately prior to the Races a “beauty parade” was held for the Corporate Ducks with judging carried out by Mary Olsen from Northumberland, who arrived for the Vintage Car Rally in her white Morris Minor.

This year the best decorated duck prize went to Deborah entered by the Selkirk Arms.

Nearly £5,000 was raised for a variety of projects to assist the young people of the the town as well as disadvantaged people both locally and further afield.