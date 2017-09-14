Search

Kirkcowan’s first flower show

Kirkcowan flower show trophy winners 2017
The first Kirkcowan Flower Show has turned out to be an absolutely amazing weekend.

Plans are already in place for the second show next year.

KIRKCOWAN HALL OPEN SHOW 9/10TH SEPTEMBER 2017

TROPHY WINNERS

THE CRAICHLAW CUP (most points in fruit & veg section) – John Paterson & W Johnston

Best Exhibit in Fruit & Veg – Class 8 – Adrian McLaughlin

Rosie McGaw Memorial Vase (most points in Flowers) – Liz McLaughlin

Best Exhibit in flowers – Class 20 – Jo Ward

Kirkcowan Post Office Salver (most points in baking section) – Hazel Johnston

Best exhibit in baking – Class 22 – Hazel Johnston

Kirkcowan Community Council trophy (most points in Miscellaneous section) Etta Adams & Hazel Johnston

Best exhibit in miscellaneous section – Mary Harkness

Drew Adams Award (most points in Children’s section) – Callum Adams

Best exhibit Preschool medal – Milly McNeil

Best Exhibit Age 5-7 medal – Iona Cochrane

Best Exhibit Age 8-10 medal – Eloise Kitson

Best exhibit age 11-13 medal – Callum Adams

Best Exhibit age 14-16 medal – Abby Gray

Best Exhibit in Children’s section – Lexie Parker

ATD Award (most points in Art) – Shalla Gray

Best exhibit in art – Class – 74 - Shalla Gray

King Twins Memorial Shield (most point in photography) – Eloise Kitson

Best Exhibit in photography – class 82 - David Baird

Shennanton Award (most points in handicraft) – Catriona Adams

Best exhibit - Class 92A - Mary Murdoch

Kinnear for Carpets Cup (most points in written section) – Helen Marsh

Best exhibit - class 95 – Helen Marsh

Community Trust Trophy for most points overall in show – Hazel Johnston

Marsh Family Quaich for best exhibit overall in show – Mary Murdoch

Fruit and Veg;

1 - 54potatoes any variety, any colour 1 John Paterson 2 Lyndsay Paterson 3 John Paterson

2 – 3 onions – grown from sets 1 Adrian Mclaughlin 2 Mark Murdoch 3 W Johnston

3 – 2 leeks – one Variety 1 W Johnston 2 W Johnston

4 3 carrots – 10cm stems 1 John Paterson 2 John Paterson 3 Mark Murdoch

5 3 Beetroot 1 Janice & Robert Somerville 2 W Johnston 3 W Johnston

6 – 3 courgettes 1 Nick Ward 2 Jemma Mcneil 3 John Paterson

7 one Veg marrow 1 – Janice & Robert Somerville 2 Jamie & Robert Somerville

8 – 6 Shallots 1 – Adrian McLaughlin 2 Colin Richardson

9 – 6 Tomatoes 1 W Johnston 2 John Paterson 3 W Johnston

11 – Any other veg; 1 Carol whyte 2 Gail Biggins 3 John Paterson

12 – 4 eating apples 1 Colin Richardson 2 Janice & Robert Somerville 3 nick Ward

13 – 4 apples cooking 1 Chloe Bruce 2 Ameila McAdam 3 Fred Cannon

14 – Any other fruit 1 Colin Richardson 2 Jemma Mcneil 3 Gillian Pearce

Flowers

15 – Rose single Bloom 1 Chloe Bruce 2 Liz Mclaughlin 3 Janice & Robert Somerville

17 – Sweet Peas – 6 spikes 1 – Jo Ward

19 – 3 Dahlias – any variety 1 R Farley 2= Fred Cannon and Fred Cannon

20 – Gladioli 1 Jo Ward 2 Lyndsey Paterson 3 Hazel Johnston

21 – Any Pot Plant 1 – Cathie Paterson 2 – Betty Murray 3 – Wendy Wood

22 – Flower Arrangement in teacup 1 Hazel McWhirter 2 Liz McLaughlin 3 Helen Marsh

23 – Flower Arrangement in a boot 1 Liz McLaughlin 2 Carol Whyte 3 libby Templeton

24 Vase of Mixed garden flowers 1 Liz McLaughlin 2 Hazel Mcwhiter 3 R Farley

Baking 25

2 different cakes for afternoon tea 1 Hazel Johnston 2 Marie Black 3 Wendy Wood

26 – 4 Savoury Oven scones 1 Cathie Paterson 2 Cathie Paterson 3 Jemma Mcneil

27 – Banana Loaf 1 Catriona Adams 2 Catriona Adams 3 Cathie Paterson

28 Vegetable base cake 1 Jane Shooter 2 Lyndsey Paterson 3 Cathie Paterson

29 Fruit Pie with lattice top 1 Betty Smith 2 Hazel Johnston

30 Rocky Road 2 slices 1 Marie Black 2 Libby Templeton 3 Ashley King

31 6 Chocolate Truffles 1 Hazel McWhiter 2 Ashley King 3 Nancy Adams

32 6 or 7 “Cake 1 Hazel Johnston 2 Wendy Wood 3 Maureen McKie

33 – 4 tattie Scones 1 Maureen McKie 2 Nancy Adams 3 Batty Smith

34 – 1lb load of bread 1 Hazel Johnston 2 Maureen Mckie

35 – Gluten Free Brownie 1 Hazel Johnston

Miscellaneous

36 – 1 Jar Raspberry Jam 1 Mary Rudd 2 Etta Adams 3 Hazel Johnston

37 – 1 Jar Strawberry Jam 1 Etta Adams 2 Janie & Robert Somerville 3 Cathie Paterson

38 1 jar Lemon Curd 1 Hazel Johnston 2 Margaret Hyslop 3 Etta Adams

38 1 Jar Chutney 1 Maureen McKie 2 Hazel Johnston 3 Jemma Mcneil

40 – 1 jar marmalade 1 Hazel Johnston 2 Libby Templeton 3 Maureen Mckie

41 1 small bottle cordial 1 Mary Harkness 2 Moira MacDonald 3 Hazel Johnston

43 1 jar tablet 1 Ameila McAdam 2 Ameila McAdam 3 Irene Gemmell

44 – 4 Brown Eggs 1 Etta Adams 2 Jemma McNeil 3 Shalla Gray

45 – 4 White Eggs 1 Callum Gordon

46 – 4 Eggs any other variety 1 Iona Cochrane 2 Andrew Cochrane 3 Etta Adams

Childrens Section

Pre-school

51 – Sweetie Necklace 1 Brooke Black 2 Andrew Cochrane 3 Milly McNeil 4 Lois Adams

52 – A Decorated biscuit 1 Milly Mcneil 2 Richie Adams 3 Lois Adams 4 Andrew Cochrane

53 Draw a tractor 1 Milly Mcneil 2 Andrew Cochrane 3 Andrew Cochrane 4 Richie Adams

AGE 5-7

54 – 6 Marshmallow Top hats 1 Lexie Parker 2 Iona Cochrane 3 Archie McNeil 4 Domanic

55 – Mobile from a coat hanger 1 Halle Drysdale 2 Bethany Dickson 3 Iona Cochrane 4 Domanic

56 Poem using word Flower 1 Iona Cochrane 2 Archie McNeil 3 Iona Cochrane 4 Jayden Rodger

Age 8-10; 1 Rowen Lloyd 2 Charley Service 3 Nala Cutherbertson

58 – Decorative Bunting 1 Charley Service 2 Gemma Burton 3 Caleb Geidlman 4 Nala Cuthbertson

59 – Limerick about an animal 1 Eloise Kitson 2 Charley Service

Age 11-13

60 – Decorated Cupcake 1 – Callum Adams 2 – Duncan Adams

61 – Fav Film Poster 1 Millie Gray 2 callum Adams 3 Jonty Gray 4 Duncan Adams

62 – A Summers Day Poem 1 Callum Adams 2 Finlay Rodger

Age 14-16

63 – Upcycle a pair of Jeans 1 Karen King 2 Libby Adams 3 Abby Gray

65 – Poem – the future 1 Abby Gray 2 Karen King

66 – Rural Scene on a seed tray 1 Richie Adams 2= Iona Cochrane/ Callum Adams 3 Andrew Cochrane 4 Libby Adams

Section 6 – Schools

67 – nursery – Kitchen Roll Space Rocket 1 – Andrew Cochrane 2 Kellen Blain 3 Aqua Stewart 4 Bill Mcwhirter

68 – P1&2 – Paper Plate animal 1 Kerin Kennedy 2 Grace Drinchall 3 Sara Louise Aams 4 Robbie Parkes

69 – P3&4 – Picture of best school trip ever 1 Gemma Burton 2 Ally Faulds 3 Jayden Rodger 4 Holly-Marie Marshall

70 – P5,6 & 7 design a logo for Kirkcowan Open Show 1 Lennon Roddie 2 Ruby Ellis 3 Sophie Dickson 4 Jonty Fray

Art

71 – Paining in watercolour 1 Mary Gladstone 2 A Paterson 3 Shalla gray

72 – Pencil drawing – any subject 1 Jo Ward 2 Marie Black 3 Gail Biggins

73 – Painting – any other medium 1 Shalla Gray 2 Lynn Wright 3 Jo ward

74 – A Pen and Ink Drawing 1 Shalla Gray 2 Shalla Gray 3 Elloit Gray

75 – A Handmade Greetings Card 1 Caroline Wilson 2 Sophie Glasdtone 3 Elliot Gray

76 design a Logo for the Show 1 Eloise Kitson 2 Shalla gray 3 Callum adams

77 _ Watercolour Postcard of Kirkcowan 1 Shalla Gray 2 Eloise Kitson

Photography

78 – Kirkcowan in a nutshell 1 Gena Norman 2 Shalla Gray 3 Nick Ward

79 – Old Kirkcowan – Old Photo 1 Libby Templeton 2 Janice & Robert Somerville 3 Tom MCkie

81 - Galloway Sunset – Colour 1 Eloise Kitson 2 Shalla Gray 3 Libby Templeton

82 – Galloway Wildlife 1 David Baird 2 Maisie Welsh 3 Shalla Gray

83 – Oot o the world and into Kirkcowan 1 Jemma Mcneil 2 Eloise Kitson 3 Nick Ward

84 – Fun and Games under 16 1 Eloise Kitson 2 Andrew Cochrane 3 Iona Cochrane

Handicrafts

85 – twiddle muff 1 Catriona Adams 2 Mary Harkenss 3 Susan Mcgaw

86 – Item of Childrens Cothing – cable pattern 1 Catriona Adams 2 Helen Marsh 3 = Tracy McGaw / Hazel Johnston

87 – Knitted Toy 1 Catriona Adams 2 Sadie Cloy 3 Susan McGaw

88 – Any crochet Article 1 Ameila Mcadam 2 Gillian Pearce 3 Susan Mcgaw

89 – A Bowl Any craft 1 Mary Gladstone 2 Mary Gladstone 3 Ameila McAdam

90 – Article made from a mans shirt 1 Ann Paterson 2 Maureen Patterson 3= Catriona Adams/ Betty Smith

91 – A Shopping Bag any craft 1 Ameila Mcadam 2 Mary Harkness 3 Susan McGaw

92 – Article of Needlework 1 Ann Paterson 2 Mary Gladstone 3 Helen Marsh

92a – Needlework picture 1 – Mary Murdoch 2 Barbara Cost 3= Barbara Cost/ Mary Murdoch

93 – Article made from wood 1 – Alan Moncur 2 Alan Moncur 3 Archie Mcneil

Written

94 – Recipe in best handwriting 1 Caroline Wilson 2 ameila Mcadam 3 Helen Marsh

95 - Max 200 words schools days 1 Helen Marsh 2 Alison Adams 3 J Baldin

96 – Bonnie Galloway Poem 1 J Baldwin 2 Helen Marsh 3 Eloise Kitson

97 – A good Play 1 John Cotteril 2 Ameila Mcadam 3 =Caroline Wilson/John Cotteril