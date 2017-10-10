Kirkcowan coffee morning raises £700 for cancer charity

The Kirkcowan Hall Board of Trustees who recently took over management of Kirkcowan Village Hall, held a Macmillian Coffee Morning last Friday.

A spokesperson for the trustees said: “It was well attended by the community and the organisers were overwhelmed by the baking that was donated and the amount of volunteers who came to help on the day. A lively visit from Mr Sullivan and his class from Kirkcowan School was also appreciated.

“A number of ‘guess the ….’ competitions, tombola, baking stall and raffle all helped toward the amazing total of £693.87 on the day. Well done and thank you to everyone who supported the event in whatever way you could.”