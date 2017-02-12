Jewson searches Galloway for Young Tradesperson of the Year

Builders’ merchant Jewson is calling on construction professionals from across Galloway to submit their entries for its Young Tradesperson of the Year competition.

Following a successful launch in 2016, Jewson has announced the second Young Tradesperson of the Year competition to showcase and celebrate the work of the building trade’s freshest talent. New for 2017 is the introduction of five entry categories with a grand prize of VIP festival tickets, a holiday abroad and up to £250 worth of building materials from Jewson. The prizes will be awarded to the entries that impress the judges most.

The competition is open to anyone 30 years of age and under in a skilled trade and working full or part-time in the construction industry. It is also open to apprentices as well as those who have recently received their qualifications.

Entrants are required to demonstrate their levels of skill and professionalism by submitting examples of their work and answering a short series of questions via the Jewson website by 24th February 2017. Video entries are also encouraged, giving candidates a chance to show off some of their personality. Applicants are invited to enter the following categories:

Best Apprentice

Best Young Tradesperson Under 18

Best Young Tradesperson 18-24

Best Young Tradesperson 25-30

Best Young Business Person/Entrepreneur

David Fenton, Marketing Director at Jewson, commented: “We see first-hand the great work that young people are doing in the construction industry across the UK and, following a successful competition last year, we want to recognise even more of the talent that’s out there.

“The next generation of tradespeople will be responsible for building the Britain of the future and we want to ensure they have the support they need as they start their careers. Celebrating the best of their work will not only encourage them to keep working at perfecting their trade, but can also help more young people to consider a career in construction.”

Each shortlisted entrant will receive an invite to attend the official awards event with a friend, and will receive a Jewson goody bag on the night. Each category winner will be rewarded with £250 worth of Jewson credit, a trophy and VIP tickets to the Red Bull Culture Clash Festival. The overall winner is set to receive £750 worth of Jewson credit, a trophy, VIP tickets to the Red Bull Culture Clash Festival and a holiday abroad.

A shortlist will be decided by a panel of judges, made up of leading construction industry professionals. Following this, the winner will be announced at an exclusive awards event at the Custard Factory, Birmingham, on 28th April.

To enter, visit: www.jewsontools.co.uk/youngtradesperson.

For full terms and conditions, visit: www.jewsontools.co.uk/youngtradesperson/terms.