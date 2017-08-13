Janette’s been a church organist for 60 years

Former Inch Parish Church organist Janette Sloan was presented with a Church of Scotland long service certificate last Sunday after the morning service at Ballantrae Parish Church, by the Ballantrae Minister the Rev Stephen Ogston, for 60 years playing the church organ.

Now resident in Ballantrae, Janette started playing for Johnstone Parish Church before moving on to Hope Memorial Church and Applegarth and Sibbaldbie, both in Annandale Presbytery, then at Rattray Parish Church, Perthshire, then she was organist at Inch Parish Church, near Stranraer and finally Ballantrae, where she has been playing the organ almost every Sunday since 2008!