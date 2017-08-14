Janette’s 60 years of service as church organist

Former Inch Parish Church organist Janette Sloan was presented with a Church of Scotland long service certificate recently after the morning service at Ballantrae Parish Church, by the Rev Stephen Ogston, for 60 years service as a church organist.

Now resident in Ballantrae, Janette started playing for Johnstone Parish Church before moving on to Hope Memorial Church and Applegarth and Sibbaldbie, both in Annandale Presbytery, then on to Rattray Parish Church, Perthshire. After moving to Wigtownshire, she was organist at Inch Parish Church, near Stranraer, and finally at Ballantrae, where she has been playing the organ almost every Sunday since 2008!