Iron Age Roundhouse

There will be a special ‘doors open’ day at the historic Whithorn Roundhouse tomorrow as part of the national ‘Doors Open Day’.

There will be no charge for entry to the time capsule Iron Age recreation, off Bruce Street in the town, between 4pm and 7pm.

On the day, visitors will be able to take tours, ask experts about the roundhouse’s construction, dress up for selfies, have their faces painted, bake bread and eat toasted marshmallows from the fire.