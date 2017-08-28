Hundreds attend St Ninian’s Pilgrimage

The annual Catholic pilgrimage to St Ninan’s Cave on the shore near the Isle of Whithorn took place on Sunday.

Around 400 pilgrims from all over the country made their way down Physgill Glen to hear Bishop Nolan, the Bishop of Galloway, say Mass and also give the homily on the beach.

Mass was also celebrated at St Martin and St Ninian’s Church in Whithorn with 14 bus loads of celebrants, from the local diocese and further afield taking part in the annual celebration of the Saint who is credited with being the first to bring the Christian faith to the country around 397AD, when he established a religious community at Whithorn.