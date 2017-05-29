Horse Society cheque for Air ambulance

Dumfries and Galloway branch of British Horse Society Scotland held their annual charity show at Barstobrick which raised £1,000 for Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance.

Thanks are due to the support from competitors and sponsors which contributed to this fantastic sum. A cheque for £1,000 was presented to Carol Anne McMahon, Regional Fundraising Manager of the SCAA.

BHSS Dumfries & Galloway will be attending local agricultural shows with Dumfries & Galloway Fire and Rescue Service to advise on road safety. Stranraer Show - 26th July; Wigtown Show - 2nd August; Stewartry Show - 3rd August and Dumfries Show - 4th & 5th August.

For more information on the work of the British Horse Society Scotland go to the website at: www.bhsscotland.org.uk/

Pictured (L-R): Sue Gourlay (Vice Chairman BHS Scotland); Carol Anne McMahon (Regional Fundraising Manager, SCAA); Wee Max (prize winner in the Veterans class - 28 years old, home bred by Isla Foley) and Katie Anderson (Vice Chairman of BHSS Dumfries & Galloway).