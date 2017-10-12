High School Reunion for Douglas Ewart Class of ‘79

The Douglas Ewart High School Class of ‘79 got together for their high school reunion at the Crown Hotel.

The Acrylic Primers reformed and played a live set and there were great raffle prizes donated by Stobo Castle Health Spa, The Crafty Distillery, The Crown Hotel, The Co-op, and Highlights Salon to name but a few.

Davy Steel was DJ keeping everyone on the floor with some great 70s and 80s tracks.

Due to the success of the night and the raffle, the organisers are very proud to be able to donate funds to two charities: The Newton Stewart Museum, in memory of the late Mr McLay who was their Headmaster and latterly curator of The Museum, and to McMillan Nurses Cancer Care. They will also be presenting a Pupils’ Quaich for the pupils of DEHS, from the Class of 1979.

The Reunion Team - Maggie Thornton, Greta Irving, June Robinson and Shirley Kay - said: “Last month we gave you a warm welcome, this month we would like to give you a huge thank you! What a great night! It was so good to see so many of you there. The Facebook group is still open at www.facebook.com/groups/DEHSClassof79/ so keep in touch and keep the memories!”