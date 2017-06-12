Helen is Volunteer of the Year

At an Awards Ceremony in Dumfries, hosted by Third Sector Dumfries & Galloway, during Volunteers Week 2017, Home-Start Wigtownshire trustee and home visiting volunteer Helen Marsh received the Adult Volunteer Award, and the overall Volunteer of the Year Award 2017.

Helen, who lives near Kirkcowan, provides practical and emotional support to families with at least one child under five throughout Wigtownshire.

Helen is also a trustee for Home-Start Wigtownshire and is heavily involved in fundraising for the scheme, including a zipwire trip, a musical evening and a recent fashion show.

Mary Wilson, Senior Co-ordinator for Home-Start Wigtownshire said: “We are delighted for Helen and she is a worthy winner of these awards”.