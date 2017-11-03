Great War book helps poppy charity

Sales of a book about Galloway’s contribution to the First World War during the second year of the conflict have raised £250 for the charity Poppy Scotland.

The book, Galloway’s Great War Volume II - September 1915 - September 1916, was written by Galloway Gazette reporter Louise Kerr, using excerpts from Gazette files from that time, and a percentage of each book sold was given to the charity that not only runs the iconic Scottish Poppy Appeal, but also works all year round to help those who have served in the forces and those still serving.

The third book in the series of four, Galloway’s Great War - Volume III, goes on sale on Friday, November 10. Again, a percentage of each sold will go to Poppy Scotland.