Government child care website now online

Millions of parents can pre-register from today (Wednesday) for the government’s new childcare offers, with the launch of a new Childcare Choices government website www.childcarechoices.gov.uk

In Scotland around 180,000 families will be eligible for Tax-Free Childcare and the government’s Tax-Free Childcare scheme will be introduced April 28, for parents of the youngest children. It will be gradually rolled out during the year – cutting childcare costs for working families across the UK by up to £2,000 per child per year, or £4,000 for disabled children.

By the end of the year, all eligible parents will be able to receive government top-ups of £2 for every £8 that a parent pays into their Tax-Free Childcare account. This will be open to all working parents across the UK with children under 12, or under 17 if disabled.

The website includes a Childcare Calculator (www.gov.uk/childcare-calculator) for parents to compare all the government’s childcare offers and check what works best for them. Parents can also pre-register for e-mail alerts that will notify them when they can apply, as well as providing details of existing government childcare offers.

David Gauke, Chief Secretary to the Treasury, said: “The Government is on the side of Scottish working families and our childcare support will cut thousands of pounds off bills for millions of households, as well as supporting parents to return to or remain in work.

“For the first time, we have brought all the childcare options together to make the process easier and simpler.”