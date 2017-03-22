Giant soldier statue will raise funs for ex-servicemen

AN eight-foot wooden carving of a Gordon Highlander, complete with specially made kilt, is heading to Newton Stewart to help raise funds for a charity that helps former soldiers retain for civilian jobs.

Charity fundraiser Robin Hood from New Galloway heads up South West Scotland RnR, an organisation that helps get injured soldiers back to work by providing funds for them to retrain as HGV drivers or in the security sector.

Robin will be bringing the statue to Aldi this weekend and selling badges to support the charity at £2.50 each.

The statue was carved by Peter Bowsher from Moffat and the real kilt was specially made by Anderson Kilts in Dumfries.

As the badges were gifted to the charity, every penny goes to supporting the ex-servicemen.

For more information visit: www.southwestscotlandrnr.org.uk