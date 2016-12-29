Get your first-foot coal from Lidl

Lidl supermarket is encouraging Wigtownshire folks to revive the tradition of ‘first footing’ by giving its customers a lump of coal for the New Year festivities.

The custom of visiting neighbours after midnight on Hogmanay and offering the host a lump of coal, along with other items such as shortbread, whisky and salt, has become less common in recent times.

Lidl is encouraging its customers to renew the community tradition by providing a lump of coal for customers across all of its 92 stores across Scotland from Thursday 29th December.

Paul McQuade, Head of Buying for Lidl in Scotland, said: “Hogmanay and New Year’s Day is a time for eating and drinking with friends, neighbours and family. It’s a special time around the world, but especially in Scotland, and we’re proud to offer our customers our biggest-ever selection of Scottish food and drink products for the festivities. This year, we want to give our customers something extra – a lump of coal to present to their neighbours and hopefully this will help revive the tradition of First Footing in the community.”

The coal will be available at the checkout while stocks last.