Gerard Butler on location at Port Logan

The Rhins seaside village of Port Logan gained its spurs as a great location for filming as the setting for the TV series 2000 Acres of Sky many years ago.

This week it was back in the limelight again with Hollywood star Gerard Butler working on scenes at the iconic harbour as he works on his new film ‘Keepers’.

Gerard Butler (centre) filming at Port Logan

The Paisley-born actor is in the lead role in the film which also stars Peter Mullan and Connor Swindells.

Keepers is set on an uninhabited island 20 miles from the Scottish coast as three lighthouse keepers arrive for their six-week shift. They stumble upon something that isn’t theirs to keep, triggering a tense battle for survival as personal greed replaces loyalty amid isolation and paranoia. Filming is set to continue in Galloway for several weeks.