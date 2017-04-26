Gatehouse volunteers get into action

Gatehouse volunteers are determined to restore the much loved Town Hall garden which the Local Authority is no longer able to maintain and with the council’s agreement, they are already getting the garden into shape for the summer.

Now thanks to an Action Earth grant of £200 it will be possible to buy new plants to help fill the garden with colour. The project is part of the Volunteering Matters Action Earth campaign which is supported by Scottish Natural Heritage.

The picture shows Gatehouse volunteers ready for work on the Town Hall garden.