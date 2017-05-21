Gatehouse SWI

Members met at 7.30 on 17 May at Gatehouse Community Centre.

Margaret McWilliam welcomed everyone and introduced Margaret Boyle

who members to demonstrate a range of delicious cold sweets and baking.

She started with a show stopper sweet with pansies set in jelly topped by lemon mousse and whipped cream, presented in a brandy glass. An eye catching dessert!

Margaret went on to discuss a home made ice-cream recipe. Put 1/2 pint of whipping cream into a bowl and whip it with an electric hand whisk until stiff, next separate four eggs and whip the whites only to stiff peaks, adding 4oz (100g) caster sugar and continue to whisk. Next gently break up the egg yolks and add to the cream, which is in turn added to the egg white meringue. At this point flavour can be added. Give a final whisk to the complete mixture and box up before putting in the freezer.

Some of the delicious items Margaret bought with her for members to taste included a beetroot tart and beetroot buns, attar of roses sponge, a fuchsia jelly and lavender shortbread. There was also a savoury jelly made with grapes and onions, to be eaten with a summer salad which was novel but nonetheless tasty.

Competitions

Cold sweet

1st Chris Spencer

2nd Alison Fowler

3rd Isobel McLeod

Favourite tea towel

1st Sheila Etherington

2nd Margaret McWilliam

3rd Annie-Margaret Johnson

4th Chris Spencer

5th Alison Fowler

Flower of the Month

1st Kathleen Gilligan

2nd Sheila Etherington

3rd Isobel McLeod

4th Christine Hannah

Evelyn Carnochan thanked Margaret Boyle for her entertaining demonstration and for giving members the opportunity to try the dishes. She also thanked Katleen Gilligan and the team who provided refreshments. Margaret McWilliam closed the meeting and wished everyone a safe journey home.

June and July dates are Institute trips therefore the next meeting is on 20 September at 7.30 in the Community Centre.