Pictured are the winners of the Gatehouse Primary School Poetry Recitation Competition.

Angus MacLean was the Primary 3 winner, Jake Higgins won primary 5 while Kacee Knox was primary 6 winner and Mia Slattery was the primary 7 winner, who also won the Harry Dawson Trophy. Craig Kelly won the Fingland Quaiche.

Pictured Back Row, left to right, Maia Slattery, Kacee Knox, Craig Kelly and Front Row, left to right, Jake Higgins, Angus MacLean. See page 7 for more.