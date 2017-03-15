Galloway’s young masterminds

Last Thursday, Kirkcudbright Rotary Club once again held its Primary Schools’ Quiz at Gatehouse Primary School. Five local Primary school teams took part.

Teams of four students from Auchencairn, Borgue, Kirkcudbright and Twynholm, and Gatehouse primary schools were all competing in this, the first round of the Rotary District 1020 Quiz. Gatehouse Primary School were defending their titles won last year when they won the Kirkcudbright Club, Area competition and the grand final, the District competition.

In front of a sizeable audience of teachers, family, friends and Rotarians, Question Master Paul Tebay asked a series of questions on language and literature, maths and numeracy, health and well-being, expressive arts, science and technology, Scotland and its people, social studies and religious and moral education, and finally ‘pot luck’. The five teams of students were each supported at their tables by a member of the Kirkcudbright Rotary Club whose role was to help the students understand the questions, not to give them the answers!

At the end of what was once again a very keenly contested Quiz, last years winners, Gatehouse Primary School, finished second with a score of 55 points, just two and a half points behind the winning team, Kirkcudbright Primary School who now go forward to the Area Final of the Rotary District 1020 Quiz in early May and then, we hope, on to the final!

At the end of what was a very enjoyable evening, this year’s Kirkcudbright Rotary Club President, Chris Ingram, presented certificates to all the young people who had taken part and Paul Tebay, Youth Service Convenor, thanked all those who had helped to make the evening such a success and, in particular, he congratulated all of the young people who had taken part.