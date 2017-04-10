Galloway’s Great War - April 1917

The Galloway Gazette continues it’s look back 100 years to the reports in the paper during The Great War.

popular footballer KILLED AT vIMY RIDGE

The Galloway Gazette, 28th April, 1917

Great regret was felt in Newton Stewart when the death of Private James Hodkinson became known.

Private Hodkinson had been serving with the Canadian Expeditionary Force, having emigrated to Canada there in 1913. He sailed for France in August 1916, having competed his training at Aldershot. During that time he was selected as one of 100 men from his regiment to form a bodyguard for King Edward VII during a camp visit.

He came through the fierce battles on the Somme and Ancre in 1916 and was almost continuously involved in the fighting since that time.

He met his death at Vimy Ridge, where the Canadians earned undying fame in the storming of that great German stronghold. On Easter Monday, 1917, he was hit by a fragment of a shell and mortally wounded. Conscious that he was beyond human aid, he said to the stretcher-bearers when they arrived to carry him in: “Don’t trouble about me. I’m all in. See to the others.”

He worked for the Commercial Bank in Newton Stewart before emigrating to take up a position with the Royal Bank of Canada in Vancouver. In Newton Stewart he was well remembered during his formative years for his footballing talents, being for a number of years the mainstay of Newton Stewart’s forward line.

WHITHORN RAILWAY CLERK DIES OF HIS WOUNDS

Private James Goodfellow from Whithorn died on April 18th, two days after being wounded in action while serving with the Scottish Rifles in France. The 21-year-old was the youngest son of his parents and in civilian life had been a booking-clerk at Whithorn Railway Station. He enlisted in the Commercial Battalion, Highland Light Infantry, in December 1914, and was subsequently transferred to the Scottish Rifles before going overseas in December 1916.

A letter arrived from the matron of a Red Cross Hospital for the Kerr family in Queen Street, Newton Stewart, with the news that Lance-Corporal W Kerr had been admitted to her hospital suffering from shrapnel wounds and a serious eye wound. The doctors were confident he would make a complete recovery. Before joining the army, the Lance-Corporal was a baker with Mr Kay in the town. His father was also serving in the army in April 1917.

Another Newton Stewart solider, Private George McKinlay, Cameron Highlanders, had also been wounded and was in hospital. His family lived in Arthur Street.

The Galloway Gazette, 28th April, 1917

THREE CASTLE DOUGLAS MEN WOUNDED IN ACTION

A filed postcard arrived at the door of Mrs McRobert, Cotton Street, Castle Douglas, with the news that her husband, Private James McRobert, Royal Scots, had been wounded and admitted to hospital.

The same day, Miss Dalling, Ashtree Cottage, in the town was notified that her brother, Private Samuel Dalling, Royal Scots, had been taken the Redland Hospital, near Brimingham, after being wounded.

Two days later, the Cain family of Cotton Street, learned that Private William Cain, HLI, had been wounded in the leg by a bullet.