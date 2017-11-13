Galloway Past Picture update

We have had more information about our Galloway Past Picture from the November 3 edition of The Galloway Gazette.

Ronnie Logan from Newton Stewart said: “It is indeed a 1950’s photo but the car is not a Bentley, it’s an Austin A135 Princess with Vanden-Plas coachwork. These cars were similar in appearance to Bentleys of the same era but the Austin ‘Flying A’ mascot on the bonnet and the distinctive Austin grille make the car clearly recognisable. At that time McHarrie’s was an Austin dealership so that’s why the vehicle is photographed with staff from the garage. The car is taking part in the Tulpen Rallye (known in this country as the Tulip Rallye), which was established in Holland in1949 and still takes place in the spring of each year. One of the people who established and took part in this rallye was Maus Gatsonides, a very successful Dutch rallye driver who, ironically, later in life invented the ‘Gatso’ speed cameras which are a major feature of our roads.”

Meanewhile Ann Trull also wrote to say that the white haired gentleman on the left of the photograph is her grandfather, Mr J M Pirie, the first manager of the garage, (not Jim Murchie as stated in the paper).

Many thanks to both for this information.