Galloway Past Picture update

There was a lot of interest in the Galloway Past Picture from last week, Friday, October 6, of some ladies from a local ‘rural’.

Thanks to all those to took to social media to identify some of the names.

We also received a letter in The Galloway Gazette office from Mrs Margaret Donnan from Minnigaff. The letter states that she has an excellent memory and thinks the photo is of a Newton Stewart / Minnigaff WRI group from the mid 1950s.

She recognises all the faces but can quite remember all the names, although she has most of them.

Adding in the names reconised on our Facebook page, we have the following list:

Back row - Sheila Brown, Mrs Ion Snr, ??, Mrs Peacock, Mrs Cantlie

Middle row - Mrs Irene McKie, Mrs Isabella Kirk, Mrs Stroyan or Mrs McCartney, Mrs McPherson, Mrs Agnes McKnight, Mrs McDonald

Front row - Possibly Mona Lockhart, ??, Mrs McCreath, Mrs Annie McLelland, Mrs Peggy Fulton and Mrs Jessie Thornton.

Mrs Donnan also adds that Mrs McKnight and Mrs Thornton were sisters.

Thanks again for our readers help with this.