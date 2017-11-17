Galloway Past Picture

Stranraer Ice Rink has a long history of producing Scottish and World curling champions since in opened in 1970.

One of the first teams to make their mark on the national stage were four Stranraer Academy pupils who won the Scottish Schools Championships in 1977. The pupils, who are all still curling, were Hugh Aitken, John Sharp, Peter Wilson and Helen Wallace (now Vance).

Also in the picture (third right) is the late Chuck Hay, who won the world championship for Scotland in 1967. Hugh Aitken has represented Scotland; Peter Wilson has represented Scotland and Ireland and John Sharp has represented Scotland and England at international level.