Galloway Past Picture

In 1967, there was an historic ceremony at the tiny chapel at Kirkmaiden near Monreith when members of the French Navy arrived to pay tribute at the grave of their great naval hero Francois Thurot, who met his death in a great sea battle off the Galloway coast in February 1760. This final encounter had ended “four years of terror” wreaked by the Frenchman on the British Navy, and was seen as a pivotal moment in the Seven Years War.

His body was thrown overboard during the battle and his corpse was found washed up the shore near Port William, wrapped the carpet from his cabin. He was buried in the private Maxwell family chapel.