This week’s selection for Galloway Past Picture slot comes from the Gazette picture files and features the iconic Cree Bridge.

At a glance you would think it was taken recently, the bridge and the town are so recognisable, but the car in the bottom right hand corner reveals this was taken about 50 years ago. The ‘Newton Stewart’ sign is of the era and if you get a magnifying glass out the Victoria Arms is still in business and where the furniture shop is today stands Murchie’s garage complete with petrol pumps on the pavement!

Contributions to the popular feature are always welcome. Hand your pictures in to 28 Victoria Street, Newton Stewart.