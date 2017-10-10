Galloway Past Picture

It was the end of the Royal Bank of Scotland as a branch in Newton Stewart yesterday.

To mark the closing of the building on Monday, October 9, a reader sent this photo from Betty Watson’s retirement from National Commercial Bank (now RBS) in Newton Stewart around 1970. Pictured left to right are - Back: John Martin, Tom Brown, Alex Foster, Brian Ferries. Middle: Margaret Barr (Maxwell), Howard McDowall (Manager), Betty Watson, Sam McIlwaine. Front: Nancy Ferguson, Elizabeth Petrie (McKie), Alison McChlery and Jean Young.