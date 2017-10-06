This week for our Galloway Past Picture selection we have chosen this marvellous group of ladies very pleased with their success in some competition.

Our guess this is a Womans Institute gathering, commonly known as ‘The Rural’ but we have no more information.

If any Galloway Gazette readers has knowledge of who the ladies are and what they won we would be delighted to hear from them. Contact Louise at The Galloway Gazette telephone 01671 403029 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com. Contributions to this popular feature are always welcome, hand your photographs into the Gazette office at 28, Victoria Street, Newton Stewart (behind GAP).