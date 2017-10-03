The Galloway Past Picture was chosen from the Galloway Gazette picture files to tie in with Thursday’s Blackface tup sales at Newton Stewart Market.

It’s traditionally one of the biggest days of the year for hill farmers and above are some ‘weel-kent’ faces of Blackface breeders from the past, probable the late 1950s, showing at an agricultural show.

In the picture are Alex Dickson, Tom Scott, Archie Dickson and Billy Dickson.

If you recognise anyone else in the photograph, please telephone Louise on 01671 403029 or email louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com