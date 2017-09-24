This week’s selection for the Galloway Past Picture comes from the Galloway Gazette picture archives and features motorbike racing on what is now a housing estate in Minnigaff.

As well as the bikers you can see familiar landmarks in the background such as the Douglas Ewart High School and the old Penninghame Primary School building.

