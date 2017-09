Here’s a happy looking gathering enjoying a night out in the 1970s, taken from The Galloway Gazette picture files.

There are some familiar faces including Bob and Agnes Devin, Madge Barclay, Rhona Kelly, Jim Donnan, Margaret Crawley. There is no information what the occasion was, or the year, so if you can help contact Louise, by telephoning 01671 403029 or email louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com