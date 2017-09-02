Galloway Past Picture

This wonderful photograph from The Galloway Gazette files shows George McCallum and Alistair Allan inspecting the lettuce crop at Corvisel Nursery in Newton Stewart.

These is no date on the back of the picture or any clue as to why it was taken, but perhaps some of our readers can help with that?

