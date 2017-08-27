Galloway Past Picture

This week’s selection from The Galloway Gazette photo files features a day out for a local group.

The bus tour is setting off from outside the McMillan Hall in Newton Stewart and the Queen of Galloway is there to see them off.

Our guess is this was taken in the mid 1970s. The only clue to what the occasion was the words ‘golden ?? tour’ (the middle word is obscured) written on the back.

If you know any of the names please get in touch with Louise at The Galloway Gazette by telephoning 01671 403029 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com

Contributions to this feature are always welcome.