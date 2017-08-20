This week’s Galloway Past Picture comes from a selection of interesting photographs sent to The Galloway Gazette by Margaret McManus (nee Clements) now living in Irvine, Ayrshire.

It was taken at the Galloway Pageant Baby Show in 1973 and Margaret has given us the four names:

Fourth from the left is Patricia Meek with Debbie and fifth from the left is Margaret herself with Nicola.

If you recognise anyone else in the photograph, please get in touch with Louise at The Galloway Gazette by telephoning 01671 403029 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com