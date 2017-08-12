Galloway Past Picture

Today is Creetown Gala Day and to tie in with that popular annual event, we have found a picture of a fancy dress parade in ‘the Ferrytoon’ in the 1950s.

In the tide of humanity coming up St John’s Street are fancy dress contestants, bikes ponies, prams and some wonderful cars which would now be considered vintage! If you recognise anyone email louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com or telephone her on 01671 403029.

If you have an old photograph you would like to share with our readers please hand it into The Galloway Gazette offices at 28 Victoria Street, Newton Stewart. Alternatively, you can email it to louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com