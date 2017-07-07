Galloway Past Picture

There is to be a 50-years on reunion of the Douglas Ewart High School under 15 football team of 1967.

The team are meeting at the Crown Hotel, Newton Stewart, on Tuesday July 11 at 7pm. Members are travelling from Alderney in the Channel Islands in the south to Banchory in the north, Ballymena in Northern Ireland as well towns in Ayrshire and Yorkshire along with the four players who still living in Wigtownshire.

Anyone who would like information please call Sam Irving on 07825654533.

Back row - Iain Cameron, Brian Templeton, Ian Halket, Kenneth Russell, Billy Hutchison, Tom Wilson, Rodger Docherty.

Front row - Frank Keachie, Sam Irving, John Lynch, Julian Kennedy (captain), Andrew Maxwell, Wallace Riddell, Gordon Kevan, Ian Douglas.