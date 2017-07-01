Galloway Past Picture

This week’s selection from the Galloway Gazette picture files continues our summer golf theme, showing the ladies of St Medan Golf Club being presented with the prestigious Mactier Trophy.

There is no date on the back, but looks like the mid 1970s.

Names, left to right are: Joyce Jessiman, Betty Wallace, Margaret Lonsdale, Miss Mactier (presenting), Lena Pattison, Margaret Kirk, Annie Nixon and Maureen Morton.

