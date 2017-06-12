This week’s Galloway Past Picture selection from The Galloway Gazette files throws up a lot of questions.

Why is this particular dairy cow being filmed by STV? Is that George Littlejohn’s on the right? If so, what’s his role in the story? And who is on the left of the cow?

If you have all or any of the answers, please contact Louise at The Galloway Gazette by emailing her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com or telephone 01671 403029.

Contributions to this popular feature are always welcome. Hand in or post your photographs to The Galloway Gazette office at 28 Victoria Street, Newton Stewart, DG8 6BT (behind GAP).