This week’s Galloway Past picture comes from the Galloway Gazette files and ties in with the school sports season which is upon us once again.

It features the Douglas Ewart High School sports champions in the late 50s. It also shows the score between the three houses - Buchan, Cairnsmore and Merrick.

Left to right we have D Woods and W Telfer, I McGinis, M Torbet and A Parlane.

Unfortunately the picture had to be cropped cutting off J Blair on he left. To see the complete photo, go to www.gallowaygazette.com or our Facebook page.

The Gazette office is at 28 Victoria Street, Newton Stewart.