Galloway Past Picture

This week’s past picture features the Rev H Tolland, Lady Hedley, Helen Hyslop, Miss Dalrymple-Hamilton, Mrs W Armstrong and young Irene Murray presenting flowers to the Countess of Galloway at Kirkcowan.

Morag Bickerstaff phoned about last week’s picture. It was taken at Castlewigg Hotel on April 17th, 1962, and the occasion was a presentation to Mrs Margaret J Little for her 21 years as Glenluce WRI President. Names are, back row - Mrs Annie Donnan, Miss Sheila McFarlane, Mrs Mabel Fulton, Mrs Effie McFarlane. Front row - Mrs Laverie, Mrs Margaret Jane Little, Mrs Isabella McDonald, Mrs J McQuaker. Morag’s mother was Mrs McDonald.