This week’s Galloway Past Picture selection from the Galloway Gazette files, shows a group of Glenluce WRI ladies at a presentation to one of them (sitting in the front row) in the 1960s.

If you recognise anyone in the picture, please contact Louise at the Galloway Gazette on 01671 403363 or email her at louise.kerr@gallowaygazette.com. Contributions to this popular feature are always welcome.

The Scottish branch of the Women’s Institute made the controversial desicion to drop the word ‘Rural’ from its title in 2015, in an attempt to attract more urban dwellers to its falling ranks.