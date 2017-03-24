Galloway Past Picture

Two weeks ago, we had a picture of The Square in Port William taken around the time of the First World War 1914-1918.

Continuing with that theme, here is a picture, owned by Gazette reporter Louise Kerr, of The Square from an earlier date, probably around the turn of the last century, as there are no cars to been seen this time.

Last week’s photograph of the motor bike racers prompted an email from Duncan Barr, who said the motorbike in the lead was ridden by the late Peter Reid from Castle Kennedy. Duncan added that his son, Peter Reid (Junior), who lives in Stranraer, was also a very good motocross rider.

Contributions to this feature are always welcome.