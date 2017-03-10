Galloway Past Picture

This amazing photograph of The Square in Port William over 100 years ago came to light recently as part of a private collection that had been stored away in a loft in the village for years.

Although the buildings remain much the same, the various modes of transport used are very different. Horse and cart, motor car, motor bike are visible plus and a large number of gigs lined up outside the Monreith Arms Hotel on the left.

The collection of gentlemen outside the quay wall, catching up on the latest news, remains a daily feature of village life to this day!

